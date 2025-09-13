AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,378 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,254,531.05. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,213.30. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,180 shares of company stock worth $1,069,232. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $343.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $376.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.75 and a 200-day moving average of $302.31. The company has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.83, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

