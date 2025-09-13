Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 125 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

NYSE:PM opened at $166.18 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average of $167.64. The firm has a market cap of $258.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

