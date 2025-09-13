SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG is City Center Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

City Center Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 7.6% of City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $103.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $103.29.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

