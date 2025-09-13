Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its position in Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 69,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 137.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.28.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $139.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $139.45 and a 12 month high of $261.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.13. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -170.71%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

