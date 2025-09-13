ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Purchased by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ASML by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DZ Bank downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $813.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $320.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $873.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $749.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $728.58.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

