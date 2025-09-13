Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $721,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $335.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $235.30 and a one year high of $338.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.64.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.