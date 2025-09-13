Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,577,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,624,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,677,124,000 after acquiring an additional 834,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,308,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,408,000 after acquiring an additional 311,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,299,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,938,000 after acquiring an additional 460,580 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.26. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $5,271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,597.06. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $18,397,457. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.04.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

