AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Invests $2.09 Million in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 75.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 209.6% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 216.1% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total value of $30,097,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,074,272.95. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $74,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 202,006 shares in the company, valued at $25,242,669.76. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,438,326 shares of company stock valued at $188,798,155. 27.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $122.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.