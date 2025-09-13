iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Position Increased by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 285,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,822,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4%

IJR stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.83. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

