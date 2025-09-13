Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 30,168 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,168 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $833,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 24,958.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,381 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Danaher by 4,248.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Danaher by 44.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 290.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $190.07 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.90. The stock has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.35.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

