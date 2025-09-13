Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $6,166,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 342,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $182.60 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $166.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

