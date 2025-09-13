Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,370 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $381,848,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,609,000 after buying an additional 1,454,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $141,599,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,222,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,642,000 after buying an additional 765,292 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $446,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 100,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,448,572.40. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $223.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.49. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $137.64 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The company has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 114.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

