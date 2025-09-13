Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $188.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $190.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

