Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $4.60 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 242.0% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $33,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Rothschild Redb upgraded Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 in the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $134.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.73 and a 200-day moving average of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.78. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

