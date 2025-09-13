Invst LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 59,251 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $141.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $142.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

