Cullen Investment Group LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $166,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 225,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,436. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $27.58 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.