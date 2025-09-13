Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,653 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,562,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,545,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ABT. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $133.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

