Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 50 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,562,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $4,123,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.94.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $263.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.80 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.05 and its 200 day moving average is $352.43.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Charter Communications news, Director Balan Nair acquired 360 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,448.62. This represents a 3.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 3,670 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,183,363.30. This represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

