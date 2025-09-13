Doliver Advisors LP Sells 4,278 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,231 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 146,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 14.6% during the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 300,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 38,420 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Intel by 396.6% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,012,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $204,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.17.

View Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.