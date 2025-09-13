iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Bought by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330,037 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.2% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,017,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,584 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $111,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,047,000 after purchasing an additional 802,170 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,743,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,849,000 after purchasing an additional 633,905 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.41.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

