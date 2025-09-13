Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SMH stock opened at $304.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $305.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.08.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.