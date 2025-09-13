Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 6,090 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Dollar Tree worth $28,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.2% in the first quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,585,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 821,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,654,000 after purchasing an additional 60,865 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,493,000 after purchasing an additional 85,508 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.28.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,208.48. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

