Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases 118 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.9% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,900,814,000 after purchasing an additional 842,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,401,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,975,616,000 after purchasing an additional 581,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $359.87 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $363.38 per share, for a total transaction of $181,690.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 35,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,054.76. This trade represents a 1.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 850,912 shares worth $234,854,489. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

