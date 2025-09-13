Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys 127 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.0%

GE opened at $281.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $286.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.33 and its 200 day moving average is $233.70. The stock has a market cap of $298.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.