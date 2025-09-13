Norway Savings Bank Has $1.39 Million Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 230,966 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,016,404,000 after acquiring an additional 612,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,800,614,000 after acquiring an additional 194,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,677,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,303,163,000 after acquiring an additional 579,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Danaher by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,703 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.35.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.21 and a 200-day moving average of $198.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

