Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 4,852 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $267.51 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.65 and a one year high of $268.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.38 and its 200 day moving average is $233.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

