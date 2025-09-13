Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Eaton by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 81,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $638,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $3,388,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 6.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in Eaton by 31.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 14,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ETN opened at $366.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $399.56. The company has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, July 14th. Daiwa America raised Eaton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.59.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

