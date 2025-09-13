First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,042 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.69 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.