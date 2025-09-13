First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,042 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.69 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Tesla’s U.S. Market Is At An 8-Year Low… How Bad Could It Get?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Congress: The Biggest Trades Impacting Markets Today
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Companies Boosting Buybacks While Others Pull Back
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.