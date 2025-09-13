Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $314,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 114.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 222.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.57.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

