23,774 Shares in American International Group, Inc. $AIG Bought by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 33,315.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,909,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,643,995,000 after buying an additional 18,852,949 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $440,273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,285,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,212,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $974,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.08. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.70.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. William Blair raised shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cfra Research raised shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

