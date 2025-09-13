LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $858,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 14,795.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 769,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after acquiring an additional 764,637 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,453,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,109,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,367,427,000 after acquiring an additional 483,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Yum! Brands by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,940,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,286,000 after acquiring an additional 430,511 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,616,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $1,811,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $296,121.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $179,154.90. This trade represents a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,543 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.23.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:YUM opened at $149.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

