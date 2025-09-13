Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 3,300 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust makes up 1.3% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,614,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,711,000 after acquiring an additional 91,752 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,271,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,753,000 after acquiring an additional 192,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,863,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,942,000 after acquiring an additional 273,966 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,102,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,452,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,955 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPT opened at $109.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.45. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 293.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.27.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

