City Center Advisors LLC Acquires 25 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

City Center Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.7% of City Center Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $754.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $714.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $942.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $741.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $777.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

