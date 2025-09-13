Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 6,050 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 209.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $62.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.40. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.31%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.