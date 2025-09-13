Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $66.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

