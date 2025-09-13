SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS is Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,916 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 3.9% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $21,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,929,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,206,000 after purchasing an additional 126,031 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,481,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,879 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,139,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,132,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,742,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.