McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Has $3.84 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.9% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $112.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $478.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.