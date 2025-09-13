300,181 Shares in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF $REGL Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 300,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 146,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 7.0%

BATS REGL opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $71.58 and a 12 month high of $89.45.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.