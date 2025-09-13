300,181 Shares in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF $REGL Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 300,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,475,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 146,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 7.0%
BATS REGL opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $71.58 and a 12 month high of $89.45.
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
