Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Shares Sold by Bush Investment Group LLC

Bush Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 361,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.8% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,658,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,409,000 after acquiring an additional 368,908 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 101,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 640,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 282,489 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 203,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

