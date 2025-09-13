Pensionfund Sabic Has $2.13 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $224.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.08.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $195.38 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.40 and a 52-week high of $239.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.75.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

