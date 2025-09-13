Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 183.3% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 300.0% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,820.33.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,955.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,521.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,075.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,967.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,906.64.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

