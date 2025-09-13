Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) versus LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Critical Survey

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and LXP Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 33.22% 9.05% 4.85% LXP Industrial Trust 24.07% 4.34% 2.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Equity Residential and LXP Industrial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 0 7 6 0 2.46 LXP Industrial Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Equity Residential currently has a consensus price target of $75.96, suggesting a potential upside of 14.25%. LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.22%. Given Equity Residential’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than LXP Industrial Trust.

92.7% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Equity Residential shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Equity Residential pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 192.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity Residential has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and LXP Industrial Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equity Residential and LXP Industrial Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.98 billion 8.52 $1.04 billion $2.65 25.09 LXP Industrial Trust $358.46 million 7.60 $44.53 million $0.28 32.89

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than LXP Industrial Trust. Equity Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equity Residential beats LXP Industrial Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Residential



Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin.

About LXP Industrial Trust



LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

