HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 0.9% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $66.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $66.76.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
