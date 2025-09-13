Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,283 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.85% of EPAM Systems worth $81,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 397.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $156.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.15. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cowen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

