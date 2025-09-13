Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63,983 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Tractor Supply worth $57,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,669,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,929,000 after buying an additional 6,152,333 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,910,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,534,000 after buying an additional 4,058,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,023,000 after buying an additional 3,815,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,671,391,000 after buying an additional 2,597,450 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,036,000 after buying an additional 2,408,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,756,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,851.40. This trade represents a 65.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $68,152.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,695.50. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,680 shares of company stock worth $12,071,552 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

