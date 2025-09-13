Swedbank AB Has $78.11 Million Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,387,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673,500 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $78,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIR. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 45.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,560,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,627,000 after buying an additional 1,748,437 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,105,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $20,132,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 43.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,432,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after buying an additional 1,047,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 3,556.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,004,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after buying an additional 977,221 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Northland Capmk raised Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:MIR opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.54. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $6,925,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,742,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,748,519.55. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Further Reading

