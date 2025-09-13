Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 25,462 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,225,265 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,462 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $93,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.17 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $75.92.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

