Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $263.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,099 shares of company stock worth $5,851,765 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

