Militia Capital Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. $RAVE

Militia Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 66,268 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Rave Restaurant Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.