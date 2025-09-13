Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases 11,307 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,330,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,947,000 after purchasing an additional 472,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 6,383.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,574,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,365,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,536,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,067,000 after acquiring an additional 418,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $116.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.69. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $117.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.76.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.96.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

